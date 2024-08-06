96°
Two juveniles arrested in Fluker burglary investigation; deputies searching for two more suspects

By: WBRZ Staff

FLUKER — Deputies arrested two juveniles suspected in a Tangipahoa Parish home burglary while the search continues for two other suspects.

Deputies arrested two juveniles for the July 10 burglary of a Hookfin Lane home in Fluker. Deputies said that residents reported a break-in and a missing Macbook Air and PlayStation 5. 

The PlayStation was tracked to a pawn store in Hammond that had been brought in after the burglary. Four suspects were seen pawning the game console on surveillance footage, deputies said.

Despite arresting two juveniles, deputies are still searching for a third juvenile and 27-year-old Jabaris Thompson, who were also seen in surveillance video at the pawn shop. Thompson and the third juvenile suspect have warrants out for their arrest.

