Two juveniles arrested in fatal shooting of teen at Baton Rouge apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - Two juveniles have been arrested after a teen was fatally shot at a Greenwell Springs Road apartment Friday.

According to the sheriff's office, a 13-year-old was charged with negligent homicide and a 12-year-old was charged with possession of a firearm.

EBRSO officials say the shooting happened at the Mallard Crossing apartments in the 11300 block of Greenwell Springs Road.

According to reports, 13-year-old Zion Barthelemy and two friends were playing with a gun in the breezeway of the apartment complex when one accidentally fired the weapon.

Officials say Barthelemy was shot in the head and transported to the hospital in critical condition. He died from his injuries Friday night.

The two friends were booked into Juvenile Detention.