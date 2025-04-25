Two juveniles arrested following runaway investigation in Berwick

BERWICK — Two juveniles were arrested by Berwick Police after an investigation into a reported runaway.

Police said one of the juveniles was arrested as a runaway juvenile and on illegal possession of tobacco charges after officers found the minor. After the juvenile was found, police say they led officers to a home on Oregon Street where a stolen handgun was recovered.

Another person, a 15-year-old boy, was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm and illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

"The Berwick Police Department will not tolerate the use or possession of illegal firearms on our streets," Berwick Police Chief David Leonard said.