Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Two juveniles arrested after escaping Juvenile Detention Center

2 hours 7 minutes 10 seconds ago Monday, July 19 2021 Jul 19, 2021 July 19, 2021 8:27 PM July 19, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Two juveniles escaped the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center and were gone for a day and a half.

Baton Rouge Police said a 16-year-old and 17-year-old were arrested at the OYO Hotel at 4:23 p.m. Monday.

Officers said the two males escaped Sunday around 9:30 a.m. They were returned to the Juvenile Detention Center.

