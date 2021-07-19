78°
Two juveniles arrested after escaping Juvenile Detention Center
BATON ROUGE - Two juveniles escaped the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center and were gone for a day and a half.
Baton Rouge Police said a 16-year-old and 17-year-old were arrested at the OYO Hotel at 4:23 p.m. Monday.
Officers said the two males escaped Sunday around 9:30 a.m. They were returned to the Juvenile Detention Center.
