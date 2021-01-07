Two injured in Thursday morning house fire on Greenwell Street

BATON ROUGE - On Thursday (Jan. 7) morning, a fire that injured two people broke out in a Merrydale area home.

Officials say they were dispatched to the 7400 block of Greenwell Street shortly before 9:30 a.m., where they found two people suffering from non-life threatening injuries after fleeing from the home, which sustained significant smoke and fire damage.

