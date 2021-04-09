Two injured in stabbing off Nicholson Drive, sources say

BATON ROUGE - Early Friday morning, sources say two people were reportedly injured in a stabbing near Louisiana State University.

Though officials have yet to confirm details related to the incident, sources say the stabbing, which occurred just off Nicholson Drive near Lee Drive sometime before 5 a.m., involved two women.

Both women were said to be wounded and taken to an area hospital.

At this time, no further information related to the incident is available.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.