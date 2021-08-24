Two injured in shooting on Laurel Street

BATON ROUGE - Two people were wounded when shots were fired in Baton Rouge's mid-city area Monday night.

Baton Rouge Police Department say it was around 8:10 p.m. when officers were sent to the 2700 block of Laurel Street in response to reports of a shooting.

Officers say upon arriving they found two injured victims; a man and a woman were suffering from gunshot wounds and both were rushed to an area hospital.

When the shots were fired, police say some of the bullets hit two nearby vehicles, damaging them.

Authorities are investigating the incident, and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.