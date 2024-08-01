85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two injured in shooting on Government Street and South 15th Street

1 hour 53 minutes 20 seconds ago Thursday, August 01 2024 Aug 1, 2024 August 01, 2024 8:48 PM August 01, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two people were injured in a shooting on Government Street and South 15th Street Thursday, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Shots were fired around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, according to officials. BRPD officials said two victims went to the hospital as a result of the shooting. Their condition is unknown.

Trending News

No other information is available at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days