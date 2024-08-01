Two injured in shooting on Government Street and South 15th Street

BATON ROUGE - Two people were injured in a shooting on Government Street and South 15th Street Thursday, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Shots were fired around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, according to officials. BRPD officials said two victims went to the hospital as a result of the shooting. Their condition is unknown.

No other information is available at this time.