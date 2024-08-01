85°
Latest Weather Blog
Two injured in shooting on Government Street and South 15th Street
BATON ROUGE - Two people were injured in a shooting on Government Street and South 15th Street Thursday, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Shots were fired around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, according to officials. BRPD officials said two victims went to the hospital as a result of the shooting. Their condition is unknown.
Trending News
No other information is available at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU football starts fall camp off right
-
Iberville Parish teachers hoping Grosse Tete bridge closure won't affect students' education
-
Prairieville woman accused of having sex with teen, sending 'lewd images and...
-
Port Allen man arrested for allegedly raping juvenile
-
Judge: Port Allen administrator cannot run for mayor because of property tax...