Two injured in shooting on Coursey Boulevard early Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE - Two people were injured in a shooting on Coursey Boulevard early Sunday morning, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened at Coursey Boulevard and Jones Creek Road around 2 a.m. after deputies received a complaint of individuals in two vehicles shooting at each other.

Shortly after deputies arrived, EBRSO was informed two adult males who suffered gunshot wounds in the arm and leg as a result of the shooting went to the hospital. The severity of those injuries is currently unknown.

No other information is available at this time. The incident is currently under investigation.