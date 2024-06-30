95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two injured in shooting on Coursey Boulevard early Sunday morning

3 hours 39 minutes 51 seconds ago Sunday, June 30 2024 Jun 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 10:14 AM June 30, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Two people were injured in a shooting on Coursey Boulevard early Sunday morning, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened at Coursey Boulevard and Jones Creek Road around 2 a.m. after deputies received a complaint of individuals in two vehicles shooting at each other.

Shortly after deputies arrived, EBRSO was informed two adult males who suffered gunshot wounds in the arm and leg as a result of the shooting went to the hospital. The severity of those injuries is currently unknown.

Trending News

No other information is available at this time. The incident is currently under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days