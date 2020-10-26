67°
Latest Weather Blog
Two injured in shooting Monday night near LSU's north gates
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to a shooting Monday night in East Baton Rouge.
Shots were fired at the Dalrymple exit ramp on I-10, but the vehicle involved was later found on East State St. at Highland Rd. across the street from Raising Cane's.
Police say two people were injured in the shooting.
High police activity remains at the Circle K gas station on Highland Rd.
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Member of cleaning crew allegedly mugged, beat fan at Tiger Stadium
-
BR collects $5 million prize to support "Plank Road Master Plan" project
-
Early voters line up for the polls in record-breaking numbers
-
Where's the turn? Hwy 42 neighborhood feels left out of construction project
-
Victim of violent Tiger Stadium mugging recalls terrifying encounter