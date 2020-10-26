67°
Two injured in shooting Monday night near LSU's north gates

2 hours 37 minutes 43 seconds ago Monday, October 26 2020 Oct 26, 2020 October 26, 2020 9:10 PM October 26, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to a shooting Monday night in East Baton Rouge.

Shots were fired at the Dalrymple exit ramp on I-10, but the vehicle involved was later found on East State St. at Highland Rd. across the street from Raising Cane's.

Police say two people were injured in the shooting.

High police activity remains at the Circle K gas station on Highland Rd.

This is a developing story.

