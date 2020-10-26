Two injured in shooting Monday night near LSU's north gates

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to a shooting Monday night in East Baton Rouge.

Shots were fired at the Dalrymple exit ramp on I-10, but the vehicle involved was later found on East State St. at Highland Rd. across the street from Raising Cane's.

Police say two people were injured in the shooting.

High police activity remains at the Circle K gas station on Highland Rd.

This is a developing story.