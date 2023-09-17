92°
Two injured in shooting along Airline Highway, officials say
BATON ROUGE - Two people have been injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.
The shooting took place at the Main Attraction Event Center on Airline Highway around 4 a.m.
One person has been transported to a local hospital while the second victim only received superficial wounds.
This is a developing story.
