Two injured in shooting along Airline Highway, officials say

Sunday, September 17 2023 9:04 AM
By: Tanner Fooshee

BATON ROUGE - Two people have been injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.

The shooting took place at the Main Attraction Event Center on Airline Highway around 4 a.m.

One person has been transported to a local hospital while the second victim only received superficial wounds.

This is a developing story.

