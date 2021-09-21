Two injured in overnight shooting on West McKinley Street

BATON ROUGE - Capital area authorities say an overnight shooting in Old South Baton Rouge left two people injured Tuesday.

According to Baton Rouge Police, officers were called to the 650 block of West McKinley shortly after midnight.

Authorities say a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries was rushed to a local hospital.

A second individual, a man whose injuries did not appear as severe, was brought to a hospital by a privately owned vehicle.

Police say additional information will be forthcoming as it becomes available.

Their investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.