74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two injured in overnight shooting on West McKinley Street

1 hour 9 minutes 15 seconds ago Tuesday, September 21 2021 Sep 21, 2021 September 21, 2021 5:43 AM September 21, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Capital area authorities say an overnight shooting in Old South Baton Rouge left two people injured Tuesday.

According to Baton Rouge Police, officers were called to the 650 block of West McKinley shortly after midnight.

Authorities say a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries was rushed to a local hospital.

A second individual, a man whose injuries did not appear as severe, was brought to a hospital by a privately owned vehicle.

Police say additional information will be forthcoming as it becomes available.

Trending News

Their investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days