74°
Latest Weather Blog
Two injured in overnight shooting on West McKinley Street
BATON ROUGE - Capital area authorities say an overnight shooting in Old South Baton Rouge left two people injured Tuesday.
According to Baton Rouge Police, officers were called to the 650 block of West McKinley shortly after midnight.
Authorities say a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries was rushed to a local hospital.
A second individual, a man whose injuries did not appear as severe, was brought to a hospital by a privately owned vehicle.
Police say additional information will be forthcoming as it becomes available.
Trending News
Their investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
News 2 Geaux: Investigation reveals texts "from" Gabby Petito may have not...
-
Amid flurry of flood zone development requests, planning commission shoots down Burbank...
-
EBR, Ascension leaders announce joint proposal to improve drainage along Bayou Manchac
-
St. Helena schools set to reopen nearly a month after Hurricane Ida
-
Baton Rouge researchers optimistic Moderna shot will be deemed safe for kids