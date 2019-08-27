Two injured in overnight shooting near Somerset St.

BATON ROUGE - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating an overnight shooting.

According to BRPD around 11:40 p.m. emergency personnel were dispatched to an address in the 2000 block of 70th Avenue near Somerset Street for a reported shooting.

Two victims were located. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

WBRZ has reached out for more information.