Two injured in overnight shooting near Somerset St.

2 hours 28 minutes 49 seconds ago Tuesday, August 27 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating an overnight shooting.

According to BRPD around 11:40 p.m. emergency personnel were dispatched to an address in the 2000 block of 70th Avenue near Somerset Street for a reported shooting.

Two victims were located. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

WBRZ has reached out for more information.

