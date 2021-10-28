Latest Weather Blog
Two injured in overnight blaze at Bienville Towers Apartments
BATON ROUGE - Overnight Wednesday, a fire broke out in a College Drive apartment complex and two people on the second floor escaped by jumping from the second-story, injuring themselves in the process.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire occurred at Bienville Towers Apartments and was reported shortly after midnight, Thursday.
Firefighters say when they arrived at the scene of the blaze, they found police officers helping the two who'd jumped from the second story.
They were taken to an area hospital for treatment and are expected to be okay.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze shortly after arriving and prevented the flames from spreading to other units.
While officials were able to determine that the blaze originated in the kitchen, its cause remains under investigation.
The incident left the building with damages that amounted to about $200,000.
