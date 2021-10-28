62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two injured in overnight blaze at Bienville Towers Apartments

16 hours 36 minutes 38 seconds ago Thursday, October 28 2021 Oct 28, 2021 October 28, 2021 4:20 AM October 28, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Paula Jones

BATON ROUGE - Overnight Wednesday, a fire broke out in a College Drive apartment complex and two people on the second floor escaped by jumping from the second-story, injuring themselves in the process.  

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire occurred at Bienville Towers Apartments and was reported shortly after midnight, Thursday.

Firefighters say when they arrived at the scene of the blaze, they found police officers helping the two who'd jumped from the second story.

They were taken to an area hospital for treatment and are expected to be okay.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze shortly after arriving and prevented the flames from spreading to other units.

While officials were able to determine that the blaze originated in the kitchen, its cause remains under investigation. 

Trending News

The incident left the building with damages that amounted to about $200,000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days