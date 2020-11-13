52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two injured in Friday morning double-shooting on Plank Road

1 hour 41 minutes 45 seconds ago Friday, November 13 2020 Nov 13, 2020 November 13, 2020 6:07 AM November 13, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Early Friday (Nov.13) morning, shots were reportedly fired at a location on Plank Road in Baton Rouge and officials say two people were wounded and rushed to an area hospital.

The shooting reportedly occurred shortly before 5:45 a.m. within the 12000 block of Plank Road near Thomas Road, along a stretch containing numerous businesses and a church.

Officials say the two wounded individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries. 

A heavy law enforcement presence was in the area around 6 a.m., and the shooting appeared to have taken place at an area apartment complex.

However, additional information regarding the situation were not immediately available. 

This is a developing situation, check back for details as authorities continue to respond to the incident.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days