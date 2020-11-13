Latest Weather Blog
Two injured in Friday morning double-shooting on Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - Early Friday (Nov.13) morning, shots were reportedly fired at a location on Plank Road in Baton Rouge and officials say two people were wounded and rushed to an area hospital.
The shooting reportedly occurred shortly before 5:45 a.m. within the 12000 block of Plank Road near Thomas Road, along a stretch containing numerous businesses and a church.
Officials say the two wounded individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
A heavy law enforcement presence was in the area around 6 a.m., and the shooting appeared to have taken place at an area apartment complex.
HAPPENING NOW: EBR Sheriffs deputies are responding to a possible double shooting that left two with non life threatening injuries. It happened at an apartment complex off of Plank Road between Devour Drive and Brownfields Drive. Still few details surrounding the situation.@WBRZ pic.twitter.com/Vfz5j8xrYi— Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) November 13, 2020
However, additional information regarding the situation were not immediately available.
This is a developing situation, check back for details as authorities continue to respond to the incident.
