Two injured in 18-wheeler crash on Twin Span

2 hours 9 minutes 37 seconds ago Friday, September 06 2019 Sep 6, 2019 September 06, 2019 9:39 AM September 06, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. TAMMANY PARISH  - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on the I-10 Twin Span Bridge Friday morning.

According to WWL-TV, the crash involved an overturned 18-wheeler and a damaged pickup near mile marker 256 on the bridge.

Officials in New Orleans said two people were taken to University Medical Trauma Center.

The cause of the crash hasn't been released at this time.

According to Louisiana State Police, the bridge was still closed around 11:30 p.m.

