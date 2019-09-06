Latest Weather Blog
Two injured in 18-wheeler crash on Twin Span
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on the I-10 Twin Span Bridge Friday morning.
According to WWL-TV, the crash involved an overturned 18-wheeler and a damaged pickup near mile marker 256 on the bridge.
Officials in New Orleans said two people were taken to University Medical Trauma Center.
I10 EB on Twin Spans is shut down after an accident involving an overturned 18 wheeler. @NewOrleansEMS, @NOPDNews and @NOLAFireDept are still on scene.@nolaready pic.twitter.com/rCkOwigmb9— New Orleans EMS (@NewOrleansEMS) September 6, 2019
The cause of the crash hasn't been released at this time.
According to Louisiana State Police, the bridge was still closed around 11:30 p.m.
**Troop L Traffic Advisory**— LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) September 6, 2019
All lanes of the I-10 EB Twin Span Bridge in St. Tammany Parish remain closed at this time. Prolonged delays are expected as crews work to clean fuel and cargo spilled on the roadway.
Utilize https://t.co/y4phaMY1Et & @NS_Traffic for traffic updates. pic.twitter.com/f97pHRpQr9
