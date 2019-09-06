89°
Two injured in 18-wheeler crash on Twin Span

Friday, September 06 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on the I-10 Twin Span Bridge Friday morning.

According to WWL-TV, traffic cameras showed an overturned 18-wheeler and a damaged pickup blocking traffic near mile marker 256 on the bridge.

Officials in New Orleans said two people were taken to University Medical Trauma Center.

The cause of the crash hasn't been released at this time.

