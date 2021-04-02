66°
Latest Weather Blog
Two injured, car totaled in River Road accident
BATON ROUGE - Officers responded to a car crash on River Road near Lake Beau Pre Friday afternoon.
The car flipped over with two people inside. Witnesses say the driver was speeding around a curve in the road when they lost control of the car. According to authorities, the two were taken to a nearby hospital, one in critical condition.
The condition of the second person is currently unknown.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Johnson and Johnson expands vaccine trial to include younger teens
-
Tramonte's Meat and Seafood preps for high crawfish demand ahead of Easter...
-
Crawfish sales expected to rise during Easter Weekend
-
Coach Orgeron called to testify on LSU's Title IX failings
-
Local churches prepare for Easter Sunday with no capacity limits
Sports Video
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees
-
Southern football on the road to play Texas Southern
-
Javonte Smart's impact on the Baton Rouge community