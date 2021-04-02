66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two injured, car totaled in River Road accident

31 minutes 42 seconds ago Friday, April 02 2021 Apr 2, 2021 April 02, 2021 4:11 PM April 02, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Rachel Mipro

BATON ROUGE - Officers responded to a car crash on River Road near Lake Beau Pre Friday afternoon.  

The car flipped over with two people inside. Witnesses say the driver was speeding around a curve in the road when they lost control of the car. According to authorities, the two were taken to a nearby hospital, one in critical condition.

The condition of the second person is currently unknown.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days