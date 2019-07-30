Two injured after vehicle crashes into fire truck responding to call

BATON ROUGE - Police say a fire truck was responding to a call when it was hit by a passenger vehicle Tuesday night.

The wreck happened around 7:15 p.m. at the intersection of N. Acadian Thruway and Fairfields Avenue.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a fire engine from the Baton Rouge Fire Department was responding to a call with lights and sirens activated. The fire truck was reportedly traveling northbound on Acadian when it was struck by a vehicle traveling west on Fairfields Ave.

Two people were transported from the scene with minor injuries. None of the patients were from the fire department, police say.

The incident remains under investigation.