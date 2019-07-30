76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two injured after vehicle crashes into fire truck responding to call

2 hours 57 minutes 3 seconds ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 July 30, 2019 7:40 PM July 30, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police say a fire truck was responding to a call when it was hit by a passenger vehicle Tuesday night.

The wreck happened around 7:15 p.m. at the intersection of N. Acadian Thruway and Fairfields Avenue.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a fire engine from the Baton Rouge Fire Department was responding to a call with lights and sirens activated. The fire truck was reportedly traveling northbound on Acadian when it was struck by a vehicle traveling west on Fairfields Ave.

Two people were transported from the scene with minor injuries. None of the patients were from the fire department, police say.

The incident remains under investigation.

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days