Two injured after reported shooting Prairieville Tuesday morning

PRAIRIEVILLE - Officials are investigating a reported shooting in Ascension Parish that happened Tuesday morning that left two people hospitalized.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were investigating the shooting, which happened shortly before 8 a.m. off John Broussard Road, a residential street off LA-42.

Police said two people were brought to a local hospital.

This is a developing story.