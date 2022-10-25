69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Two injured after reported shooting Prairieville Tuesday morning

Tuesday, October 25 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PRAIRIEVILLE - Officials are investigating a reported shooting in Ascension Parish that happened Tuesday morning that left two people hospitalized. 

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were investigating the shooting, which happened shortly before 8 a.m. off John Broussard Road, a residential street off LA-42. 

Police said two people were brought to a local hospital.

This is a developing story. 

