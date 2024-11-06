89°
Two injured after multi-vehicle crash at Airline Highway and Greenwell Springs Road
BATON ROUGE - Two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash at Airline Highway and Greenwell Springs Road Wednesday, officials say.
No other information was given on the condition of the two people injured.
