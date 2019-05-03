Two injured after Boeing 737 skids off Jacksonville runway into water

JACKSONVILLE, FL - A Department of Defense plane from Guantanamo Bay skidded off a runway into shallow water late Friday.

"At approximately 9:40 p.m. today, a Boeing 737 arriving from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba into Naval Air Station Jacksonville crashed into the St. Johns River at the end of the runway," Naval Air Station Jacksonville said in a statement. "Navy security and emergency response personnel are on the scene and monitoring the situation."

The mayor of Jacksonville, Lenny Curry, earlier tweeted it was a commercial plane, but it was actually a 737 contracted by the Department of Defense. He later said "all lives have been accounted for."

Authorities also said teams were working to control jet fuel which had leaked into the water. The plane skidded off the runway at Naval Air Station Jacksonville.

The FAA says two people received minor injuries.