Two indicted in CATS corruption scheme plead not guilty

BATON ROUGE — Former Capital Area Transit System Chief Administrative Officer Pearlina Thomas and contractor Jay Colar pleaded not guilty in a corruption case on Tuesday, court records show.

Thomas, 55, and Colar, 35, were among five people indicted on multiple corruption charges stemming from an investigation by Attorney General Liz Murrill's office.

According to the AG's office, the two are implicated in a scheme where Thomas and Colar made fraudulent and plagiarized reports about pre-agreed-upon contracts to defraud CATS of tens of thousands of dollars. Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr. was also indicted in the scheme.