Two, including child taken to hospital following shooting on Burbank

1 hour 47 minutes 1 second ago Friday, November 01 2019 Nov 1, 2019 November 01, 2019 10:03 PM November 01, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two victims were taken to a local hospital following a shooting Friday night along Burbank Drive near Starring Drive.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, an adult and child were transported around 9 p.m. Their conditions are unknown. 

Authorities report an unknown suspect fired into a car before fleeing from the scene. 

This is a developing story.

