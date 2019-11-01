Two, including child taken to hospital following shooting on Burbank

BATON ROUGE - Two victims were taken to a local hospital following a shooting Friday night along Burbank Drive near Starring Drive.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, an adult and child were transported around 9 p.m. Their conditions are unknown.

Authorities report an unknown suspect fired into a car before fleeing from the scene.

