Two in stable condition after reported lightning strike at tech college on Airline
BATON ROUGE - Two people are in stable condition after a lightning strike was reported Monday afternoon at ITI Technical College on Airline Highway.
The report came before 6 p.m. at ITI on Airline, located between Pecue Lane and Barringer Foreman Road.
WBRZ's Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus confirms lightning struck the area within the same timeframe the incident was reported.
Sources say two people are in stable condition.
We've reached out to officials for more information.
