Two in "Felony Lane Gang" arrested for several vehicle burglaries, fraud crimes

Image (left to right): Tina Eggleston, Erin Brown

BATON ROUGE – Two women who are affiliated with a Florida gang have been arrested for multiple vehicles burglaries that have occurred around Baton Rouge in the last month.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested 44-year-old Tina Eggleston and 20-year-old Erin Brown on several burglary, theft, forgery and fraud charges.

While investigating several vehicle burglaries and fraud crimes, deputies learned that the crimes were being committed by members of the "Felony Lang Gang." According to deputies, gang members would break into vehicles, steal women's purses and then write a check stolen from the victims and attempt to cash the check using a stolen driver's license.

On Jan. 13, deputies were notified that Eggleston and Brown attempted to cash a stolen check belonging to a victim of a vehicle burglary that occurred in December. The bank gave a description of a maroon Toyota Rav4 the two women were seen in. A deputy spotted the vehicle on Siegen Lane near I-10 and saw one of the women jump to the back of the vehicle and put a Georgia license plate on the rear window. The deputy conducted a traffic stop for the offense of improper display of a license plate. The deputy then learned that Brown had an active warrant for bank frauds.

When detectives executed a search warrant, a paper with personal information from one of the victims of a previous reported burglary was found along with marijuana.



On Jan. 10, deputies responded to 12400 Burbank Drive in reference to a vehicle burglary where the driver's window was smashed and her purse containing her driver's license, checks and other items were stolen.



On Jan. 7, deputies responded to a similar incident in the parking lot of Woodlawn Baptist Church where the car window was shattered and the victim's purse was stolen as well.

Additionally, identical incidents occurred on Dec. 20 at Southern Oaks Athletic Club and on Dec. 19 on Perkins Road. The two also tried to cash a stolen check on Dec. 13 at the Regions Bank on Siegen Lane.

Brown and Eggleston were arrested on multiple counts of simple burglary, theft, criminal damage to property, fraud, forgery and illegal possession of stolen items.