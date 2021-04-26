Two hurt in shooting near Baton Rouge hotel

BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot during a Sunday night incident near a hotel situated just off Airline Highway, near the I-12 interstate.

According to representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident unfolded shortly before 10 p.m. at 10332 Plaza Americana Drive. Witnesses said the gunfire erupted in a parking lot.

Police said two people were hurt. The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment, and are expected to survive their injuries.

Police have not released information related to a suspect or motive, they say the incident remains under investigation at this time.