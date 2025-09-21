84°
Two hurt in shooting along Tracy Avenue on Sunday
BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt in a shootout along Tracy Avenue on Sunday afternoon, law enforcement said.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said that two groups exchanged gunfire around 2 p.m. on Tracy near Prescott Road. Two shooting victims showed up at hospitals afterward. Their ages and conditions have not been disclosed.
No additional details about the shooting have been released.
WBRZ has a crew at the scene. This is a developing story.