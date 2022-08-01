Two hurt in overnight shooting off Winbourne Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a reported shooting late Sunday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said two victims were taken to a hospital after the shooting around 11 p.m. on Bradley Street near the intersection of Winbourne Avenue and North Foster Drive. One victim was reported to be in critical condition, while the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led to the shooting or if there are any possible suspects.