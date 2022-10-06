86°
Two hurt in fire at Marathon refinery early Wednesday morning
GARYVILLE - Two people were hurt in a fire at the Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville early Wednesday.
According to a company spokesperson, the fire started around 12:30 a.m. Two workers were injured, but are receiving medical treatment.
Marathon said crews are monitoring the air quality in the area and all levels so far are normal.
The company issued the following statement:
We appreciate our trained first responders who have been actively managing this incident, and our thoughts are with our two workers and their families. Our main priority remains ensuring the safety of our employees and contractors, including first responders, our neighbors and the surrounding community, and to limit environmental impact.
