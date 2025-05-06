Two hurt in Amite shooting on Monday night

66°
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

AMITE - Two people were hurt in a shooting Monday night inside the city limits of Amite. 

Law enforcement sources tell WBRZ that one person was shot in the abdomen and another person shot in the head along Martin Luther King Boulevard around 7 p.m. 

The Amite Police Department is investigating the shooting. Police were not responsive to questions Monday night. 

The conditions of the injured people has not been released. No more information was immediately available. 

