66°
Latest Weather Blog
Two hurt in Amite shooting on Monday night
AMITE - Two people were hurt in a shooting Monday night inside the city limits of Amite.
Law enforcement sources tell WBRZ that one person was shot in the abdomen and another person shot in the head along Martin Luther King Boulevard around 7 p.m.
The Amite Police Department is investigating the shooting. Police were not responsive to questions Monday night.
Trending News
The conditions of the injured people has not been released. No more information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Addis American Idol contestant makes it to Top 7
-
Family of missing Amite man offering $10K reward for information about where...
-
Rayne Police officer shot, killed; State Police investigating
-
Electronic surveillance used to build case against stepson in man's killing
-
BRPD responding to reported shooting at AM Food Mart
Sports Video
-
LSU softball readies for SEC Tournament play
-
Dunham, U-High advance in state baseball playoffs
-
$$$ Best Bets: The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports!
-
Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky beat Brazil in WNBA preseason game...
-
State softball semi-finals rain delayed, Doyle and Parkview gets games in