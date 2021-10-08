83°
Two hurt following Friday morning shooting on Wyandotte Street at Topeka

Friday, October 08 2021
BATON ROUGE - Officials in Baton Rouge say two people were shot Friday morning in north Baton Rouge.

The shooting occurred shortly before 8:45 a.m. on Wyandotte Street at Topeka Street. 

Police say the two people who were shot sustained non-life-threatening injuries. 

At this time, the circumstances that led up to the shooting are unknown.

The capital area appears to be experiencing a significant uptick in reported crimes since Thursday.

In fact, some local first responders say they've been called to approximately eight to ten shootings within the past 24 hours.

