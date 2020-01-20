Two hurt after Pennsylvania woman drives into oncoming traffic as test of faith

PITTSBURGH - A woman in Pennsylvania allegedly drove her car into oncoming traffic in order to test her faith in God told police she does not regret her actions.

The incident happened Jan. 7 when 31-year-old Nadejda Reilly drove into oncoming traffic near Weatherly, Pennsylvania, according to WTAE.

Reilly told an investigator she had been driving around for several hours waiting for a calling from God when she decided to take action into her own hands and drive into an oncoming vehicle.

“Reilly related God took care of her by not having her injured,” wrote Trooper Bruce Balliet in an arrest affidavit. “Reilly expressed no concerns or remorse for the victims. Reilly also stated she did not care if the other people were injured because God would have taken care of them.”

Reilly, from Drums, Pennsylvania, had her $50,000 bail revoked and was charged with aggravated assault and other offenses over allegations that she purposely caused the accident, which hurt two people in the vehicle she hit. Both victims were taken to a hospital for their injuries.

Reilly’s lawyer filed a notice saying she planned to waive her formal arraignment but declined to offer further comment on Friday.