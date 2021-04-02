65°
Latest Weather Blog
Two hurt after car flips on River Road
BATON ROUGE - Paramedics responded to a car crash on River Road Friday afternoon.
The wreck was reported around 3:30 p.m. near the near Lake Beau Pre neighborhood. Authorities said the car flipped over with two people inside.
Witnesses said the driver was speeding around a curve in the road when they lost control of the car.
According to authorities, the two were taken to a hospital, one in critical condition. The condition of the second victim is currently unknown.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fully vaccinated people can travel again, says new CDC guidance
-
Congressman Garret Graves discusses deadly attack at U.S. Capitol
-
Friday's Health Report
-
Coach Ed Orgeron, controversial attorney among those scheduled at LSU hearing next...
-
Johnson and Johnson expands vaccine trial to include younger teens
Sports Video
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees
-
Southern football on the road to play Texas Southern
-
Javonte Smart's impact on the Baton Rouge community