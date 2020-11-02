Two homes, within walking distance of one another, targeted by arsonists over weekend

BATON ROUGE - Two neighboring homes on the same north Baton Rouge area street were intentionally set on fire over the weekend, officials say.

The houses are just off Choctaw Drive, on Eaton Street, according to representatives with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

A press release from the Fire Department said the first arson-related house fire was reported Saturday night, shortly after 11 p.m. at a house in the 2600 block of Eaton Street.

When fire officials arrived they spotted a small fire under the house and were able to extinguish it before it could spread to the home and cause more damage. Firefighters say no one was home at the time of the fire and they linked the blaze to arson.

On Sunday, a crew was dispatched to the very same street when a second home, also located within Eaton's 2600 block, was reportedly set ablaze around 10:17 p.m.

When fire officials arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames that were spreading to nearby houses. They say the fire started in 'the exterior rear' of the home.

The home was a total loss, estimated at $25,000.

Fortunately, the fire did not result in any injuries and officials say no one was living in the home at the time of the blaze.

At this time, officials have not indicated that the two arson-related fires are related.

Anyone with information about either blaze is urged to contact Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419 or Crime Stoppers.