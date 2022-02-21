Two homes, vehicles destroyed in massive fire caused by space heater

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A massive fire caused by an unattended space heater destroyed two homes and two vehicles early Sunday morning.

Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2 worked with Albany and Colyell firefighters to extinguish the blaze around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Fire officials say an unattended space heater in one of the homes originally sparked the fire.

The second home, only 13 feet away from the source, caught fire shortly after. Smoke alarms then alerted the occupants, the fire district reported.

All occupants were outside of the homes when fire crews arrived, and no injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was contacted to help the residents of both homes, according to fire officials.