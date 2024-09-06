78°
Latest Weather Blog
Two high school football games moved due to weather
BATON ROUGE - Two high school football games were moved due to rainy weather.
The football game between Central Catholic and White Castle High School has been relocated and will now take place at White Castle High School at 7:00 p.m.
Woodlawn and University Lab School was moved from Friday night to Saturday at 9 a.m.
