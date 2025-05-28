Two Hammond men arrested after allegedly stealing copper wire in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON — Two Hammond men were arrested for allegedly stealing copper wire in Livingston Parish.

The two men, 26-year-old Earl Miller and 47-year-old Joe Johnson, are accused of stealing around $1,200 worth of copper wire and a chainsaw along Old Baton Rouge Highway on Tuesday night.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said that they identified and located one of the suspects at a scrap yard before he sold most of the stolen goods. Shortly after, the second man was identified.

Both Miller and Johnson were booked by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office as fugitives from Livingston Parish.