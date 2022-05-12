Latest Weather Blog
Two guilty pleas in gunfire that hurt tourist last year
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Two people have pleaded guilty in connection with gunfire that wounded a New Orleans tourist last September.
District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office says in a news release that the gunman, 20-year-old Byron Wilson, and his girlfriend, 21-year-old Derrion Robinson, pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated battery.
Wilson also pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to five years in prison. Robinson was placed on three years' probation.
The release says they were among a group involved in a dispute on the afternoon of Sept. 23. Prosecutors say Wilson fired a gun. He missed his intended target, but one shot struck a bystander in the thigh.
Robinson was charged for encouraging the shooting. The release says their plea agreements were approved by the victim.
