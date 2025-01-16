Latest Weather Blog
Two freshmen are playing a big role for LSU Gymnastics
BATON ROUGE - Freshmen Kailin Chio and Lexie Zeiss have become a crucial part to this 2025 LSU Gymnastics squad.
Chio has competed in the all around in both of LSU's meets this season. Her performances have earned her consecutive SEC Co-Freshmen of the Week honors.
In the Sprouts Collegiate Quad meet last week, Chio scored a 9.950 on vault, 9.900 on bars, 9.850 on beam and 9.925 on floor.
Zeiss only competed on the uneven bars in the first meet of the season. She scored a 9.800.
However, in the second meet, Zeiss was asked to step into the lead off spot on vault after KJ Johnson suffered a minor injury in practice.
In her first collegiate vault, Zeiss scored a 9.85 and set the tone for the rest of the rotation. She went on to score a 9.825, also in the lead off spot on bars.
Zeiss and Chio have proven to be big factors for LSU and will play a role in their success this season.
