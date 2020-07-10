Two free testing sites in Scotlandville

SCOTLANDVILLE - Two free COVID-19 testing sites in Scotlandville have been set up to help eradicate the virus.

A press release was issued Friday morning with site location/details, which are listed below:

Location: Baton Rouge Primary Care Collaborative, Inc.

Jewel J. Newman Community Center Back parking lot (2013 Central Road, Baton Rouge, La 70807

The hours and dates of operation are 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., seven days a week. Test sites will open for 12 days, from Tuesday, July 7 to Saturday, July 18. It is not required to pre-register for a test but encouraged at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.

Location: Southern University

FG Clark parking lot (801 Harding Blvd, Baton Rouge, La 70807)

The hours and dates of operation are 7:00 a.m. – 7 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays. It is not required to pre-register for a test but encouraged at (225) 774-1120.

Officials also say that if you test positive for COVID-19, or if you were in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, contact tracers will contact you from (877) 766-2130—save this number in your phone. During that call, you can be connected to resources that are available to help you safely quarantine.

Testing is open to everyone. In addition, anyone who is worried about possibly having the virus can be tested.

Those tested do not need to be residents of East Baton Rouge.

Testing is available to those WITH or WITHOUT INSURANCE. However, please bring ID/Insurance Card. No doctor’s order required.

Testing is for open for any Louisiana resident 5 years of age and older.

Their guardian must accompany anyone under the age of 16.

The testing site will be as a drive-thru test site. Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars.