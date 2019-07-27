Two former fraternity members get jail time in 2017 LSU hazing death

BATON ROUGE - Two fraternity members tied to the hazing death of LSU freshman Max Gruver were sentenced Friday morning.

Ryan Isto and Sean Paul Gott were both sentenced to 30 days and jail with credit for time already served. The two pleaded no contest to hazing charges last year.

Judge Beau Higgenbotham was stern with the two when it came time to announce the sentence.

"Each of you spoke about 'opportunity.' And each of you do have opportunity to go forward and do something with your lives. Max Gruver, he does not have that opportunity, and you took that away from him," Higginbotham said.

Isto and Gott are just two of the former Phi Delta Theta members arrested after the September 2017 death of Max Gruver. Only one other member of that group has been convicted. Matthew Naquin, the ringleader of the "bible study" that led to Gruver's death, was convicted of negligent homicide earlier this month.

Isto and Gott will also have to pay $100 fines, along with court costs.