Two fire departments working to put out fire at hunting lease in Addis

ADDIS - Firefighters from Addis and West Baton Rouge Parish fire departments have been working for hours trying to contain a fire in Addis.

According to the Addis Police Department, a fire started in a private hunting lease off Ponderosa Lane west of Ed Lejune Road around 6:30 p.m.

As of 9:30, crews are still out working to contain and extinguish the flames. Currently, evacuations are not mandatory because there are no homes or roads close to the fire.