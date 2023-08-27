83°
Two fire departments working to put out fire at hunting lease in Addis

Sunday, August 27 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ADDIS - Firefighters from Addis and West Baton Rouge Parish fire departments have been working for hours trying to contain a fire in Addis. 

According to the Addis Police Department, a fire started in a private hunting lease off Ponderosa Lane west of Ed Lejune Road around 6:30 p.m. 

As of 9:30, crews are still out working to contain and extinguish the flames. Currently, evacuations are not mandatory because there are no homes or roads close to the fire. 

