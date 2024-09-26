81°
Two faculty members at St. Helena Parish school arrested after contraband found in cars

2 hours 7 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, September 26 2024 Sep 26, 2024 September 26, 2024 4:16 PM September 26, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

GREENSBURG — Two St. Helena Parish school employees were tested for contraband found in their cars in a staff parking lot, deputies said.

St. Helena Parish deputies, alongside the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Tangiaphoa Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana State Police, arrested the two St. Helena College and Career Academy faculty members on Wednesday.

No contraband of any type was found on any student or in school buildings, deputies added.

