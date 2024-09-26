82°
Two faculty members at St. Helena Parish school arrested after contraband found in cars
GREENSBURG — Two St. Helena Parish school employees were tested for contraband found in their cars in a staff parking lot, deputies said.
St. Helena Parish deputies, alongside the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Tangiaphoa Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana State Police, arrested the two St. Helena College and Career Academy faculty members on Wednesday.
No contraband of any type was found on any student or in school buildings, deputies added.
