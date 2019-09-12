Latest Weather Blog
Two face federal charges for bank robberies in New Orleans area
NEW ORLEANS - Two men are facing federal charges after they were accused of being involved in bank robberies in New Orleans and Slidell.
U.S. Attorney Kenneth Polite's office says 22-year-old Dwayne Anthony "Butter" Winans Jr. and 21-year-old Bryson Tuesno are charged together in connection with the Aug. 15 robberies. One occurred at a Regions Bank in New Orleans, the other was at a Gulf Coast Bank in Slidell.
Winans is also accused of another New Orleans bank robbery that occurred Aug. 4 in which the FBI says he disguised himself as a woman, and two Aug. 12 carjackings.
Both Winans and Tueseno are charged with obstruction of justice for destroying a Toyota Camry that Winans is accused of stealing.
It's unclear whether the men have attorneys.
