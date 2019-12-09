80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two escape mangled truck after violent overnight crash in Central

2 hours 34 minutes 10 seconds ago Monday, December 09 2019 Dec 9, 2019 December 09, 2019 11:51 AM December 09, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - Authorities say two people managed to walk away from a crash that left their truck snapped in half Sunday night.

The Central Fire Department says crews were called to the accident on Joor Road around 7 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters arrived on scene to find a pick-up truck badly mangled alongside the roadway.

The truck was said to be "lodged" in a culvert, and a trailer carrying an ATV also appeared to be wedged underneath the wreckage. 

The department says two people inside the vehicle were not trapped and managed to escape with non-life-threatening injuries.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days