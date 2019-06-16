Two EBRP inmates received Father's Day gifts like no others

BATON ROUGE - Two inmates at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison got a Father's Day gifts you can't buy at a store. The two were released from jail Saturday but they didn't make the bail.

"It's a blessing from God in order for me to be free right now," Tyrone Coler said.

Coler was serving for a parole violation when several organizations teamed up to raise money for his bail.

"Cash bail holds people in jail, just because they can't afford it," Ashley White said, who's with Bail Project. The Bail Project is an organization that helps inmates who can't afford their bonds.

Rogers Johnson is a father of three he was also in jail on a minor charge when he was bailed out on Saturday.

"What I really want to do is hug them and squeeze them tight and tell them I love them," Johnson said.

"Nobody should be in jail because they can't afford to get out, so we targeted nonviolent, unconvicted offenders," Geno Mclaughlin said.

Mclaughlin is with Abstract Concepts, a community action organization that also helps raise bail money. The organizations are hoping to expand this Father's Day jail release program and make it an annual event.

For more information, you can contact the Bail Project at (225) 389-3150